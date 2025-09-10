Sonu Sood on Dabangg turning 15: I felt Chhedi Singh needed the witty angle and Abhinav was open to experimenting

Actor Sonu Sood reflects on his journey in Dabangg, which not only introduced one of Bollywood’s most iconic villains, Chedi Singh, but also marked a turning point in his career. “When it released, everyone called me to say this was one of my most powerful roles. Sonu Sood

Professionally too, it was a big step ahead. Initially, he was a hardcore angry man. But I felt he needed a witty angle. Abhinav (Kashyap), the director and a close friend, was open to experimenting. That’s how we added humor and those iconic lines."

A lot of Chedi Singh came from my Bihari college friends—their body language, their love for pictures. Even the famous ‘Bhaiya Ji Smile’ line was inspired by them,” says the 52-year-old. He vividly remembers the much-talked-about face-off between Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan and Chedi Singh.

“That sequence will always be a highlight for me. I actually broke my nose while rehearsing with a stunt guy. There was no doctor nearby, so I shot in pain. Later, I had to get it corrected in Bombay. But it was worth it when people loved the action,” tells Sonu, adding, how he cherishes his off-screen bond with brothers Salman and Arbaaz Khan: “We had great fun shooting. We used to eat together, spend a lot of time together. The vibe on set was amazing, and I strongly believe the energy on a set has a lot to do with the success of a movie.”

Sonu adds that what made Dabangg stand out and succeed was that every character had presence and impact. “A film works when every character stays with you, not just the hero. Chedi Singh was remembered, and that’s why the film became a hit. Today, franchises sometimes take their audience for granted. But you can’t rely on just the name, you have to make a great film.”

Speaking more broadly about his approach to choosing and playing characters, he adds: “You have to aim to make a great film and only then can you expect a film to work. When you talk about the hero and villain roles on screen, like Chedi Singh in Dabangg or Durbar Anand in Simmba, or in Arundhati or Sujamil Bhaisa, I would say all the roles that I’ve done had always a different approach. I always have a new approach to how I want to portray a particular role.”

Even after a decade and a half, Chedi Singh continues to be a part of his life and it’s more than just a villain on screen for him. “The iconic lines will always stay with people. At every event I go to, people still say them. But in real life, the work I’ve been doing has shifted my image. I don’t get negative roles anymore—only positive ones. That’s been the biggest change.”

Reflecting on the industry today, he admits, “We work less on scripts now. There are fewer filmmakers and more proposal makers—people making creative calls without a real understanding of cinema. That’s sad. On the positive side, OTT has brought some brilliant storytelling. But it also means theatrical films must now truly feel larger-than-life to pull audiences.”

Having started his journey in South cinema, Sood continues to value its discipline. “South films are punctual, organised and now enjoy pan-India acceptance. Language doesn’t matter anymore; only entertainment does.” On rejecting projects, he adds, “I’ve said no to many films, and I have no regrets. I lacked conviction in those roles, and later I felt my decision was right.”