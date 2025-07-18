Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Sophie Turner on being Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington's lover in a new movie: ‘Really weird for all of us'

BySamarth Goyal
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 05:39 pm IST

Sophie Turner is bracing fans for a reunion with Kit Harington that’s bound to feel a little strange. 

British actor Sophie Turner has a heads-up for fans eagerly awaiting her reunion with Kit Harington — it might not be the kind of nostalgia they're expecting. The two actors, best known for playing the Stark siblings Sansa and Jon in Game of Thrones, are reuniting onscreen for a new project titled The Dreadful, but this time, the dynamic has shifted dramatically.

Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington were in Game of Thrones
“I did a movie last year which I’m really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones,” she said in a video interview with Vogue. “We’re doing a gothic horror… but we play lovers.”

She didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. With a grimace, Sophie added, “Sorry, guys. It’s really weird for all of us.”

Set during the 15th-century War of the Roses, The Dreadful is directed by Natasha Kermani and follows Anne (played by Sophie) and her mother-in-law Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden), who are scraping by on the fringes of society. According to Deadline, the story takes a turn when a man from their past (Kit Harington) reappears, triggering a chain of ominous events.

Sophie had first teased the reunion back in February with a cheeky social media post: “I mean, we couldn’t NOT hang out again, ya know. #thedreadful.”

Of course, Game of Thrones fans are no strangers to uneasy romantic dynamics — and Sansa and Jon’s bond was long the subject of speculative shipping, particularly after the reveal that they were cousins, not siblings.

Even so, Sophie had once joked in a 2016 interview with Access Hollywood that things could never go that way between her and Kit. “I could not do that with Kit. There’s no way I could do those kind of scenes with Kit — I’d laugh way too much,” she had said at the time.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Sophie Turner on being Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington's lover in a new movie: ‘Really weird for all of us'
