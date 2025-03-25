South Korean actor Lee Da Hee would love to work in India, but has one condition

Like many of her colleagues, South Korean actor Lee Da Hee is open to working in an Indian project. However, she has one condition. “If I work in India, would I have to speak the language there, or can we do a voiceover? If a voiceover is doable, I could give it a go,” she says in an exclusive conversation with us. Lee Da Hee

The 40-year-old, who is known for portraying strong, independent women in shows such as The Beauty Inside, Search: WWW, and The Divorce Insurance, says that playing such characters comes naturally to her: “I have played many strong, intense characters as they were in tune with my personality. Understanding them was easy and I didn’t need any extra preparation because I shared many similarities with them.”

Having said that, Da Hee feels that it’s now time to reinvent her two-decade long career. “I have played similar characters multiple times. They are popular and suit me as well, but I think it's time for me to try out a character with completely different shades,” she says with a smile.

In her latest drama, the actor plays a divorcee mathematician. So, what’s the one relationship advice she would give her fans? “Don’t give up everything for your marriage, because there are many important things in life besides it,” Da Hee answers in a matter-of-fact way.