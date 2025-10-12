During a recent award night held in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire with his charisma, and what caught the eye were the light-hearted jabs the actor made at his co-stars, fellow host, and more. SRK’s funny jab at Salman Khan’s love life, calls Laapataa Ladies a film on the actor’s life

In one of the moments on stage, while praising the actors for their commendable work, SRK took a jab at Salman Khan's love life. He said, “Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni ko dhoondh raha hai, yaha waha, idhar-udhar.”

He further continued and said, “Yeh bhi kamal ki baat hai; Aamir Khan ne Salman (Khan) bhai ke bare mein picture bana di hai,” as he praised Laapataa Ladies, which was made under Aamir Khan's production banner.

The film, directed by Kiran Rao, stars Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastava in lead roles and has been praised for its impeccable storyline and acting. It revolves around a newly married couple who gets lost and part ways, focusing on their journey to return to each other.

The joke was a reference to Salman Khan's personal life, which has always been a subject of interest, with numerous high-profile relationships and rumored romances with his co-stars. Despite the speculation, the actor's marital status remains a mystery, leaving fans and the media wondering.