Straight from the heart, a song for Maa

“It’s a small tribute to my mother (Begum Haider) who passed away a day after celebrating her 50th marriage anniversary in the tragic incident where we also lost my sister-in-law. More than a tribute, it’s an emotion of every son towards their mother – Mujhe ek baar tu paas bula leti, phir daant ke gaale laga leti...Maa,” shares Haider.

The song has been penned by Mumbai-based lyricist Harsh Vardhan Deo and sung-composed by Ankit Tiwari, a Kanpurite.

"We shot the song at different locations in the city including a school at Mall Avenue,

“The song is a feeling of a son who lost his mother, and how realises what he has lost when she is no more. It’s a beautiful emotion that we have tried to capture. The entire project is very special for me,” says Anupamaa-fame actor Pandey who played the son to his on-screen serial mother Buch.

The director who hails from Lucknow says he connected with the project more as he lives far in Mumbai while his mother stays in the state capital. “I have shot the project with tears in my eyes. I could connect with it in every manner when I miss her calls, stay far from her and so much more. I am sure every listener and viewer will feel the same connection,” says Gautam.

The song has been shot at the bank of Gomti, a school in Mall Avenue, 1090 crossing, Old City, Gokhale Marg, Nishatganj graveyard and other locations. “This project has been solely done for the emotion of mother-child. I have opened a foundation on her name and whatever proceeds will be generated will go towards education of less fortunate children,” concludes Haider, who is next working on a web series.