‘Suhana Khan is so hardworking’: Says Farah Khan, reveals Shah Rukh Khan is training his daughter for King

Apart from being an international heartthrob and one of the most celebrated superstars of the country, Shah Rukh Khan is also a proud father of three. While his youngest son AbRam Khan (12) is in school, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan (25) began her career as an actor in 2023 with The Archies. His elder son Aryan Khan (28), on the other hand, became the talk of the town with his directorial debut. This year, Aryan won hearts with his first ever web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan is now busy with season 2 whereas Suhana is gearing up for her theatrical debut film King with SRK. Much to our delight, filmmaker and friend Farah Khan has now shared an update about the same.

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan