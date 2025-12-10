‘Suhana Khan is so hardworking’: Says Farah Khan, reveals Shah Rukh Khan is training his daughter for King
Farah Khan shares a fun update about Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's film King
Apart from being an international heartthrob and one of the most celebrated superstars of the country, Shah Rukh Khan is also a proud father of three. While his youngest son AbRam Khan (12) is in school, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan (25) began her career as an actor in 2023 with The Archies. His elder son Aryan Khan (28), on the other hand, became the talk of the town with his directorial debut. This year, Aryan won hearts with his first ever web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan is now busy with season 2 whereas Suhana is gearing up for her theatrical debut film King with SRK. Much to our delight, filmmaker and friend Farah Khan has now shared an update about the same.
At a Dubai event earlier this week, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s children. During the launch of a commercial tower named after SRK, Farah shared, “Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has made the most kick-a** web series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action.” This revelation is sure to raise the intrigue amongst fans about Shah Rukh and Suhana’s upcoming film King.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to arrive in theaters next year in 2026. Apart from Shah Rukh and his darling daughter Suhana, the action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist. On SRK’s 60th birthday this year, makers dropped the first look of the superstar in and as King with a high-octane teaser, which soon took the internet by storm.