Suits actor Rick Hoffman to reprise Louis Litt in spin off series

American actor Rick Hoffman is set to return as Louis Litt in Suits LA, the upcoming spin-off of the hit legal drama Suits. The 54-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of the brash yet lovable lawyer, will make a guest appearance in the new series. According to multiple reports, while Hoffman is currently slated for just one episode, he could return for more if the show is renewed for a second season, according to Deadline Hollywood, which first broke the news. Rick Hoffman is stepping back into the role of Louis Litt in Suits LA, the upcoming spin-off of the popular legal drama Suits.

Series creator Aaron Korsh recently hinted that more familiar faces from the Suits universe could be making an appearance in Suits LA. "Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we're going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I'm not going to say at what level," he teased. While Hoffman's return has now been confirmed, there is no official word on whether other original cast members such as Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, or Meghan Markle might also reprise their roles.

Beyond former Suits actors, Korsh has also suggested that the spin-off, which is set in a law firm catering to Hollywood’s elite, could feature high-profile celebrity cameos. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December, he jokingly extended an open invitation to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, saying, "Denzel, open invitation [to cameo], you heard it here first."

The original Suits debuted on the USA Network in 2011 and remained a fan favourite throughout its nine-season run, concluding in 2019. However, the show saw an unexpected resurgence in popularity four years later, thanks to its arrival on Netflix. In 2023, it became the most-streamed series of the year in the United States, with Nielsen reporting that audiences watched a staggering 57.7 billion minutes of the show.

Suits LA marks a fresh chapter for the franchise, and with Hoffman's return, fans can expect at least one familiar face in the new legal drama. Whether more original cast members will follow remains to be seen.