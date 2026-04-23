Sumbul Touqeer, Iqbal Khan, Adrija Roy and others: Celebs recommend cool places to get away from Mumbai heatwave

As the rising temperatures in Mumbai get the city sweltering, with people looking to find some cool places to get away to and find some quality time with their loved ones, our actors recommend some of their tried and tested getaway locations to lay low and revitalise. Celeb suggest getaways from Mumbai heatwave Sumbul Touqeer

I absolutely love escaping to Lonavala whenever I need a break from the chaos of Mumbai. There’s something so calming about the lush greenery, the fresh air, and those beautiful misty hills, it instantly lifts my mood. Whether it’s a quiet picnic or just sitting and soaking in the view, Lonavala feels like a peaceful reset button for me. It’s simple, soulful, and always exactly what I need. Shubhangi Atre

For me, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is like a peaceful break from the busy city life. Whenever I want to relax, I go there and enjoy the greenery and fresh air. It feels very calm and quiet, which is rare in Mumbai. It’s a place where I can slow down and feel close to nature. That’s why it is so special to me. Adrija Roy

Karjat is my happy little escape whenever Mumbai feels too busy. I just love how fresh and green everything is there the hills, the fresh air, and that peaceful vibe. Honestly, I can just sit there, do nothing, and still feel so happy and relaxed. It always lifts my mood, and that’s what makes it so special for me. Kanwar Dhillon

Places like Lonavala, Khandala, Karjat and even Alibaug are perfect weekend getaways. I often just hop on my bike and head out for a ride, turning it into a quick escape. We usually make a rough plan of spots to explore, soak in nature, unwind, and then return refreshed to the city’s fast pace. These places have become regular retreats for me. Mohammad Iqbal Khan