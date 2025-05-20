Menu Explore
Suniel Shetty learnt about Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 from Athiya, Ahaan: ‘Even Akshay Kumar is…’

ByMahima Pandey
May 20, 2025 06:14 PM IST

After Paresh Rawal exited Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar's team sent him a legal notice. Their co-star Suniel Shetty has now reacted to Babu Bhaiya's decision

Last week, rumours surfaced suggesting that Paresh Rawal, who won hearts as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya, has opted out of Hera Pheri 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The actor confirmed the news on social media, clarifying that the reason behind his exit was not creative differences with director Priyadarshan. Today, HT City reported that Akshay aka Raju, who is also producing the film, sent a legal notice to Paresh suing him for 25 crores as damages for sabotaging Hera Pheri 3. Their co-star Suniel, who was all set to return to our screens as Shyam, has now reacted to Paresh’s exit from the project.

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty
Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

In a chat with India Today, Suniel Shetty revealed that he learnt about Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 from his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Suniel was quoted saying, “We were going to begin shooting next year. We had already started, in fact. We shot a promo. It's a big thing. This is so shocking. I can't make sense of this. And you know who sent it? Athiya and Ahaan - they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking 'papa what is this?'. And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like 'holy s***'.”

Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri
Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri

Suniel aka Shyam further added, “I have no clue about this. This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I'd meet him and would discuss it. I have had no word about it with anybody. Even Akshay is clueless as to what happened.” He called the new development a ‘crisis’ as the team was in the middle of the film.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal has now shared the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3 — he doesn’t feel like a part of it.

