‘Sunny Deol you are the best’: Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol pens emotional note after watching Border 2

After Dharmendra passed away in November last year, his family held two separate prayer meets. One was hosted by Dharam Paaji’s sons from his first marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and the other was organised by his wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Many speculations were made regarding their bond, but Hema put an end to all rumours in her recent interviews. Well, on January 25, Esha and Ahana also squashed rumours of issues in the Deol family when they joined their brother Sunny Deol for a screening of his film Border 2 , the same day that Dharam Paaji was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Yesterday, it was announced that Dharmendra Singh Deol is posthumously being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for exceptional and distinguished service. Later in the evening, his daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were snapped with Sunny Deol at a special premiere of his recently released film Border 2 . Fans were delighted to see the siblings together after so long. Well, remembering their late father and lauding her brother Sunny, Esha took to her official social media handle to pen an emotional note.

Along with a picture of her, Sunny and Ahana, and a snap with the poster, Esha shared, “Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award 🙏🏼 and Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तो के साथ ज़रूर देखिए We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best 💪🏼 Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute.”

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana, Border 2 is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border, which also starred Sunny in the lead.