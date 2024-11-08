Sunny Hinduja on his Malayalam film debut: Yeh offer saamne se aaya and…

Actor Sunny Hinduja is all set to venture into Malayalam cinema with director Vaishakh Elans’s Hello Mummy. The actor says that it was the “genuineness” of Malayalam cinema, which nudged him towards working there. Sunny Hinduja will play the role of an exorcist in Hello Mummy.

“I love Malayalam cinema,” he tells us, adding, “I love Fahadh Faasil. The performances they (actors who work Malayalam cinema) do are so honest. The stories that come from that industry such as Manjummel Boys, Brahmayugam, and ek aur bohot pyaari si love story aayi thi Premalu, they are so lovely.”

As someone who has deep appreciation and respect for the work done in the Malayalam film industry, when an offer came his way, Hinduja says he couldn’t refuse it. “Yeh (offer) saamne se aaya and it was something I couldn’t refuse,” he says, adding, “Most importantly, the people there are so nice, they are down to earth and genuinely want to make wonderful cinema with the kind of resources that they have. So there is a beauty in that. That is reflected on the screen, the honesty, the genuineness.”

Ask Hinduja if language was a barrier for him and the 38-year-old says, “My character in the film is not a Malayali. Main uss lihaaz mein bach gaya. But I would love to do more Malayalam films and talk in Malayali as well since I’ve learnt the language. My co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi, director Vaishakh, they helped me and I learned from them whatever I could,” he says.

The actor plays the role of an exorcist in the movie. When asked what is the USP of his character, he says, “My character has male and female energies equally empowered within him and as per the requirements, the character uses those energies."

Apart from Hinduja, Hello Mummy also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen in pivotal roles. The film is currently in the post production stage.