Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Reviews: Rohit Saraf and a surprise cameo win hearts in Varun-Janhvi-Sanya’s film

When the trailer of Shashank Khaitan’s new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released, it left the internet divided. Some were excited to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in this fun love rectangle. However, others had their reservations and thought it was predictable, with Varun and Janhvi falling in love as they fake romance to win back their exes. Nevertheless, when the rom com arrived in theatres today, several members of the audience rushed to their nearest cinema halls to check out Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari . Well, the final verdict is here. Spoiler alert!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s performances have received mixed reviews. But Rohit Saraf as Janhvi’s ex and Sanya Malhotra’s fiance takes the cake along with a surprise cameo. Who is the special guest in this Dharma rom com? Rohit’s girlfriend Dimple aka Prajakta Koli from the beloved web series Mismatched . Yes, you read that right. Revealing the climax, one social media user shared, “What mismatched couldn’t give, dharma delivered! Rishi and dimple endgame! 🫶 Prajakta cameo and Rohit Saraf is the only good thing about #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari. Rest the movie is Faltu,” whereas another Twitter review read, “Went to watch Rohit Saraf on a Big Screen !!! And the whole theatre went mad at the Climax with a Surprise Package 🥰 Loved every scene of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari . Enjoyed every bit of it. It was A COMPLETE PAISA VASOOL ✅ #RohitSaraf #VarunDhawan.”

Lauding the entire team, another audience member from one of the first day shows tweeted, “I'm glad that i avoided all the spoilers before going to the theatre cuz the climax was unexpected🤣 what a fun ride!! My boy @Varun_dvn in his element🥹 Janhvi was fire😶‍🌫️🧨 Sanya & Rohit nailed their part✨ Basically BOLLYWOOD ROM COMS ARE SO BACK😭🫶 #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari.”

After reading these reviews, are you planning to catch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in theatres this weekend?