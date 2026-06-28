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Supergirl: Krypto's charm powers an otherwise familiar superhero tale starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa

Despite strong emotional ties and polished visuals, the familiar revenge plot lacks surprises and depth in Supergirl.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 01:05 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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At first glance, Supergirl has a surprising resemblance to John Wick, the billion-dollar Keanu Reeves franchise. That saga began with the killing of John's beloved beagle. Here, Superman's cousin sets off to save her dog, Krypto. The emotional hook is in place from the outset. But does the film build on that and become an engaging superhero adventure? Let's find out.

A still from Supergirl.

The story revolves around Supergirl (Milly Alcock), who has all but given up on life and prefers to stay perpetually drunk. Her only source of comfort is Krypto, her loyal dog. One day, she crosses paths with Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose entire family has been slaughtered by Krem of the Yellow Hills. Determined to avenge them, Ruthye seeks Supergirl's help. During their encounter, Krem steals Supergirl's spaceship and shoots Krypto with a poisonous dart while he tries to stop him. Supergirl now has just three days to get the antidote from Krem himself. What follows is a race against time fueled by revenge and hope.

Overall, Milly Alcock proves she has the makings of a worthy Supergirl, balancing the character's rebellious streak with vulnerability. The visual effects are polished, and Krypto steals almost every scene he is in. If only the screenplay had matched that energy with a more compelling emotional arc. As it stands, Supergirl is an enjoyable one-time watch that entertains without becoming memorable.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Supergirl: Krypto's charm powers an otherwise familiar superhero tale starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Supergirl: Krypto's charm powers an otherwise familiar superhero tale starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa
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