James Gunn's hilarious reaction to Trisha Paytas christening her son Aquaman — and what worries him about it!

Trisha Paytas knows how to make her kids stand out. James Gunn has a hilarious reaction (and some genuine concern) to Trisha Paytas naming her son Aquaman(Photos: Instagram, X)

The internet celebrity has been making headlines for 3 years on the trot, owing to the truly unique names she has christened her kids with. Married to Israeli collaborative artist, designer and photographer Moses Hacmon, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2022 and rather ceremoniously named her Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Yes, you read that right.

Malibu's little sister came along in May 2024 and wowed the digital world with her very own head turning name, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon.

Now if you think Trisha couldn't possibly top these two christenings with more creativity, on July 12, she welcomed her third child but first son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon. Now between the three, this one sure seems to take the cake. Now while the internet cracks puns about their homegrown theory — that of Trisha's womb being some sort of soul portal for the reincarnation of supremely relevant historical figures — director James Gunn for one, has a very real concern to share, albeit of course, hilariously.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight, if he had heard about Trisha naming her son Aquaman, he immediately exclaimed, "I saw that yes. I think that's cool! I mean". He was quick to voice his concern too but, adding, "I hope he does okay in school I mean, I had a hard time with the last name Gunn like Tommy Gunn, BB gun, raygun, I'm like, 'ok, we get it' ", which elicited a laugh from everyone.

James was also very invested in the kid having a nickname of sorts so that he wouldn't have to be referred to as Aquaman all the time: "Are they going to call him AQ, what are they going to call him? Won't he get made fun of in school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?", he asked cluelessly.

Frank Grillo however, whom James only recently directed in Superman, had more faith in the situation than James, asserting, "He's going to be fine. Especially if he lives up in New York where I grew up, he'll be fine".

Well, we wish little Aquaman a lot of love!