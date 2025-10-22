Swedish House Mafia's Axwell returns to India as headliner alongside David Guetta and Sara Landry

The three-day festival will bring together some of the biggest names in global electronic music alongside emerging talent, promising one of its most ambitious editions yet.

Popular Swedish musician Axel Christofer Hedfor aKa Axwell, one-third of the iconic Swedish House Mafia, is set to return to India for a performance this December. The DJ and producer will headline the upcoming edition of the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai from December 19 to 21, this year, joining previously announced acts David Guetta and Sara Landry.

Back in 2017, after performing in Delhi, Axwell had told us, “Coming to India is great. But it’s mostly for work. I come here, perform and I am out. I want to plan a visit where I explore the cities of India.”

A veteran of the global EDM scene, Axwell’s influence spans decades. Known for his progressive house sound and emotive production, he has created anthems that have defined the genre. From In My Mind and Sun Is Shining to Don’t You Worry Child and Something New, his music continues to unite audiences at festivals around the world.

Beyond his work with Swedish House Mafia, Axwell has built a solo career that mirrors his collaborative success. Through his label, founded in 2005, he has nurtured new sounds and inspired a generation of producers. Tracks like I Found U, Center of the Universe, and his remix of Temper Trap’s Sweet Disposition highlight his ability to blend mainstream accessibility with underground sensibilities.