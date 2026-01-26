Talwiinder and Disha Patani make relationship official, exit Lollapalooza hand-in-hand; watch viral video

Earlier this month, Nupur Sanon tied the knot with her longtime musician beau Stebin Ben in a grand affair in Udaipur. But two other rumoured couples who made headlines at the wedding were bride's sister Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia, and Talwiinder and Disha Patani. In a viral video, Punjabi sensation Talwiinder's face, which was kept hidden by paint until now, was finally revealed as he shared a candid moment with fellow wedding guest Disha. The two returned to Mumbai together, along with Disha's BFF Mouni Roy, and went on to attend Nupur's reception together. But it was last night that Disha and Talwiinder made things official at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

At least that's what netizens think after a video of the rumoured love birds took internet by storm. No, Talwiinder and Disha Patani were not caught in a candid moment again. This time, the couple happily walked out of the event together through the crowd, hand-in-hand, proudly declaring their love for each other. This was after Talwiinder performed on stage with Kehlani, making the audience go gaga with his music. Later the singer and Disha were snapped exiting the venue together in the same car, accompanied by friends.

Soon after Disha and Talwiinder's video went viral, fans had a lot to say about the newest celebrity couple in town. Under a Reddit thread, a social media user claimed, "Damn - its as real as it gets now!! I mean, I get it - he's a hit machine and riding a high right now. But deep in me, I still cannot believe how this guy pulled Disha fucking Patani. Way outkicking his coverage, looks wise imho," whereas another comment read, "Why does it looks like a scene from a Mohit Suri's movie." A netizens stated, "Talwiinder bhai ki pull is crazy, but my question is didn't she have a boyfriend earlier 🤔," to which a fan replied, “No, she was single from last 4 years after her breakup with Tiger. All the articles were just rumours.”

Well, if the couple is truly making it official, we wish them all the love!