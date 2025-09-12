Tamannaah Bhatia reveals relationship status after break-up with Vijay Varma; shares why she wakes up at 4:30 am

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia completed 20 years in the industry in 2025. In the last two decades, she made a permanent place in hearts with her stellar performances onscreen. But two other reasons why she has been a constant in headlines this year are her diet and fitness regime, and her love life. In March 2025, Tamannaah was in the news for her break up with fellow actor Vijay Varma. The two were in a relationship for the last two years before they split. And last month, Tamannaah dropped jaws across the internet when she revealed that she wakes up at 4:30 am every morning. Well, during a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra , Tamannaah opened up about her current relationship status and also revealed why she wakes up early.

Referring to her habit of waking up at 4:30 am, when asked how she fits her favourite samosa in her diet and fitness scheme, Tamannaah Bhatia shared, “Thoda dil ke liye bhi toh karna padta hai. Sonal what I do is, I am at that phase of my life where I actually wish there were 36 hours in the day and it's only 24. So, I am going through this phase where I am waking up a bit earlier in the morning so I can catch up on some aspects where I need to like ideate, think, create, self-care, all of that happens in the morning time. And then I dive into work and then work goes on all day. And right now I am building something, so a lot of the teams I work with are UK based, so then I work a little way into the evening so that I can catch up on that and you know, make sure I have my calls towards the evening. So my day actually becomes fairly long. And then I try to sleep for 8 hours, that's like my goal. And I literally just sleep so that I can recover and then I get into the next day again and then get into training and try to balance this as much as I can. But it's not everyday that I wake up that early. It's mostly like I think 3 times a week that I end up waking up that early.”