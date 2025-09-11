Tamannaah Bhatia on film industry: ‘Nobody gives work because you're a nice person, they give you work because…’

The beautiful and very talented Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most popular and adored names of the Indian film industry. Her work in movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Jailer (2023) and Stree 2 (2024) garnered lots of love from fans and critics alike. This year, the actor completes 20 years as an actor. But her journey to stardom has been nothing short of a hurdle race, where Tamannaah worked hard day and night to prove herself. Well, Tamannaah’s clear perception of the industry and her unmatchable confidence helped a lot along the way.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, candidly talking about the film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia explained, “Nobody gives you work because you're a nice person. People give you work because you bring something to the table. In the long run, it's better to actually put what's on your mind in front of people. When they see an idea bloom into something that works for the script or the story, it tends to work in your favour. Worrying too much about how people will feel often just dims your opportunity to contribute and is quite counterproductive.”

Tamannaah also revealed how she dealt with men in the industry who thought they were making all the rules. The actor explained that she would simply imagine them in a saree or another glam outfit, and think that they would never be able to pull it off. Tamannaah shared, “That's when I realised — what I can do... he can't. So they will need me.” And that’s what gave her courage. Well, kudos to Tamannaah!

On the work front, Tamannaah is all set to shine on our screens tomorrow, alongside Diana Penty, in their much-anticipated web series Do You Wanna Partner. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.