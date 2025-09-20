Tannishtha Chatterjee ‘numb and speechless’ after winning Visionary Director at Busan Film Fest

Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee says she is “numb, speechless and elated” after winning the Visionary Director Award for her film Full Plate at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival. Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee

Speaking about the project, Tannishtha shares, “It’s a fiercely independent, low-budget production that has been met with an excellent reception. I’m hoping to bring it to Indian screens very soon.”

The 44-year-old, who has been navigating a stage-4 oligometastatic cancer diagnosis and recovery since January, describes the past few months as an “unbelievable” rollercoaster ride. Besides her health, making the film came with its own challenges, chief among them, raising funds. “Everything that can go wrong in anybody’s life happened during the last few years with me,” she tells us. Still, she adds, “I just feel that when the universe corners you on every front, it also holds you.” With her work gaining recognition and her health improving, she says life feels “magical again”.

As for the film’s success at the festival, the excitement in Tannishtha’s voice is evident: “Getting sold-out shows was such a gratifying feeling as a director. Many people were constantly asking for extra tickets. I was surprised how the audience accepted the film and loved it. Cinema truly binds and connects the world. We all love listening to and watching stories. When your story and vision are accepted, you feel the battle is won. “The icing on the cake was this award, which proves that no matter what, good stories will always find their audience.”

Reflecting on the process of making the film, she adds, “When I was making the film, I didn’t think about the budget, its impact, or anything else. My focus was making an honest film and give my all to a story I believed in. This allowed me to put my best foot forward.”