Tanvi The Great Trailer: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi present a wholesome journey of a girl who is different, but no less

Last month, five Indian films were selected to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. One of the most special and talked about movies in this list was Tanvi The Great. What makes this project so special is that it marks actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher’s much-awaited return to the director’s chair after over two decades. Starring newcomer Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam himself in the lead along with Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi and Karan Tacker, the film follows the story of a young woman with autism who sets out to join the Indian Army in order to fulfil her late father’s dream. Well, the trailer is finally here and it does complete justice to the rave reviews that Tanvi The Great received after its premiere at Cannes. Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam Kher in Tanvi The Great

Sharing the trailer on his social media handle, Anupam Kher wrote, “TANVI THE GREAT TRAILER: ❤️ In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is #TanviTheGreat. Trailer out now!❤️😍❤️ Arriving in cinemas on 18th July. ❤️😎.” The trailer begins by introducing us to Shubhangi Dutt as the spirited and ever-smiling Tanvi, who moves to Lansdowne in Uttarakhand to live with her grumpy grandfather Anupam aka Col. Pratap Raina.

Well, fans are blown away by the trailer as well as the concept and Shubhangi’s bang-on performance as Tanvi. Showering love, one such netizen shared, “Wowww..what a trailer!! After so so long seeing something like this. Too good. Dil ko chhune wali acting and all actors are ek se badhkar ek. Hooked to this trailer. ❤️,” whereas another comment read, “This trailer truly touched my heart. I’m still teary-eyed 😭can’t wait for the movie to release on July 18th😍😍😍 #tanvithegreat.” A social media user stated, “This storyline looks so interesting, emotional and connected ! Concept is so damn good. All the best sir. This will be a blockbuster hit for sure 🔥 Beyond words ! Specially, Shubhangi's Acting ❤️,” while another comment read, “Everything looks great! The best part is your completely authentic acting—purely realistic, with no drama or over-the-top melodrama.”

How excited are you to watch Tanvi the Great when it arrives in theatres on July 18?