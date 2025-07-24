Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya twin for 1st public appearance, put their arms around each other; fans say ‘they look so…’

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are the newest love birds in Tinsel Town. Rumours of their relationship began back in May this year. Earlier this month, fans got further convinced that Tara and Veer are together when they shared pictures, separately, from their holiday in Italy. Well, this week the couple finally made things official on social media with loved up comments! Under a picture shared by Tara with singer AP Dhillon, Veer wrote: “My 🌟❤️.” Replying to this sweet message, Tara wrote, “@veerpahariya Mine🧿❤️.” Well, today the love birds made their first public appearance together. Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria(Yogen Shah)

Today, Veer Pahariya and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria arrived together in the same car to the airport. The two were twinning and winning in matching white outfits for their very first public appearance. Veer kept it casual in a button down shirt and comfy pants whereas Tara was chic as ever in white shorts and a matching blazer. After their car pulled in, Veer walked over to the other side, opened the door and helped Tara slide out of the car like a true gentleman. As they walked towards the airport gate, Veer put his arm around Tara. When he took his hand away, Tara put hers on his back. Adorable!

In the comment section below, fans had mixed feelings. For instance, one social media user wrote, “They look so good 😍. Shipped,” whereas another shared, “After Veer-Zara we have Veer-Tara 😂 Or should I say Veer-Sara to Veer-Tara 😂😂.” Another comment read, “She seems to have the same taste in movies and men,” while someone asked, “Are they starring in a movie together? It seems like they’re purposefully making it obvious.” However, there were some who mistook Veer for his brother, Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. One such netizen claimed, “But yeh toh janvi kapoor ka bf tha,” whereas another wrote, “Ye to Janvi ke sath tha.” A funny comment read, “Shikuuuuu to kisi or k sath 😂😂,” whereas another internet user asked, “Wasn't he dating Jahnvi Kapoor? I'm confused.”

Well, it is always beautiful to witness love blossom. Much like fans, we hope Veer and Tara share pictures from their trip soon!