Taylor Swift debuts her new album Reputation (Taylor’s Version) in the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale

The Reputation era begins anew — this time, in Gilead. In an unexpected move, Taylor Swift has premiered the first track from her much-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — and she didn’t do it through a traditional release. Instead, the new version of her 2017 hit Look What You Made Me Do made its debut in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. Taylor Swift debuts her new album in the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale

The song’s reimagining scores a powerful sequence that sets the tone for a dramatic shift in the show’s narrative. The episode opens with June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) leading a quiet but calculated uprising against the Commanders. As the new version of Swift’s biting anthem plays, layered with fresh vocals and a more textured, matured production, the handmaids march in solemn formation. Explosions erupt in the distance, and June barely escapes into the back of a truck, her face hardened but unflinching. The moment is raw, visceral, and surprisingly empowering — especially with Swift’s voice carrying the scene.

Speaking about the collaboration, Handmaid’s Tale star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss shared with Billboard: “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.”

Moss, a self-declared Swiftie who attended The Eras Tour last year with castmate Bradley Whitford, added: “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honour to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

About the album

This marks the first official preview of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which fans have eagerly awaited for years. The scene includes nearly two full verses and choruses of the re-recorded track, revealing subtle updates.

Originally released in 2017, Look What You Made Me Do was a cultural reset for Swift. The track, known for its unapologetically defiant tone, launched her Reputation era with a bang, spending three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelling the album to the top of the Billboard 200 for four weeks.

Now, as Swift reclaims her masters and retells her story on her own terms, its placement in The Handmaid’s Tale feels especially poignant. And for Swifties? This might just be the most cinematic Easter egg yet.