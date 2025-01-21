Tenet star Robert Pattinson on his baby daughter's scent: ‘She doesn't smell like other babies’

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has shared the joys of fatherhood, particularly when it comes to the unique scent of his daughter. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 38-year-old actor gave fans a rare insight into his life as a father, revealing how much he treasures the special connection he feels with his little one, who he and partner Suki Waterhouse welcomed in March 2024. Robert Pattinson opened up about his baby daughter

He admitted that before becoming a father, he had heard people rave about the scent of babies but thought it was just the smell of baby powder. "I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies?' but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," he recalled with a chuckle. "But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"

What stands out most to Pattinson is how his daughter's scent helps him recognise her in a way that is uniquely personal. "There's something there, that helps me identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies," he said.

In recent months, there have been rumours swirling that Pattinson and Waterhouse had secretly married, though the couple has not confirmed anything.

On the work front, Pattinson's career continues to soar. His latest project, Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is set to make its debut at the Berlin Film Festival. This highly anticipated film marks Joon Ho’s first project since the Oscar-winning Parasite. Both the director and Pattinson recently attended a press conference for the film in Seoul, where they discussed its production and the challenges it faced.

Joon Ho, who praised Pattinson for his impressive body of work, explained why he felt the actor was perfect for the role of Mickey. "Robert is, of course, known for playing superheroes like Batman, but [I had also seen him in] the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and [Robert Eggers’] The Lighthouse. He has demonstrated remarkable talent in such great independent American films, so I had always been interested in him. The role [of Mickey] demanded duality, shifting between the pitiful and slightly stupid Mickey 17 to the manic yet charismatic Mickey 18, so I had Pattinson in mind from the start. The casting process was relatively easy too, as it seems he wanted to play an oddball character like this."