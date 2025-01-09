Internet abuzz with Robert Pattinson-Suki Waterhouse wedding rumours:'My Kristin Stewart reunion dreams are shattered'

Ever since the first reports of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's marriage surfaced, social media has been abuzz, with netizens divided on the matter. While some took to social platforms to congratulate the couple, many expressed sadness and wished the reports were untrue. Rober PAttinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly got married on Jan 6

Robert Pattinson is now reportedly a married man, according to claims that the Batman actor tied the knot with his long-time partner and fellow actor Suki Waterhouse over the New Year in the Caribbean. However, the couple have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

The Daily Mail reported that Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi cited a source who claimed to be a waiter at the couple's wedding. The source said: "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married on New Year's Eve at the Caribbean resort where I work. They were so cute and sweet. Their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid's dress."

The source added that their families were present at the ceremony, which they described as "such a cute wedding". The report also mentioned that both the bride and groom were "so nice" to all the servers and staff. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have yet to respond to these reports.

Robert and Suki began dating in July 2018 after meeting at a house party. After five years together, they became engaged in 2023. In December 2023, a source confirmed to People magazine that the pair were engaged and that "both want to be married. It’s important for them," the source said. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Robert Pattinson rose to fame portraying Edward Cullen in the Twilight films during the late 2000s. After starring in romantic dramas in the early 2010s, he received critical acclaim for performances in independent films such as Cosmopolis and The Lighthouse. He later collaborated with Christopher Nolan on Tenet before taking on the iconic role of Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022. He is set to appear next in Bong Joon-ho's first English-language film, Mickey 17, slated for release this year.

Suki Waterhouse, an English songwriter and actor, began her career with minor roles in 2012 before taking on larger parts in films such as Love, Rosie (2013), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), and The Bad Batch (2016). She is best known for portraying Karen Sirko in the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six.