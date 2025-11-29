Tere Ishk Mein Music Review: Netizens claim A.R. Rahman delivers most stirring album of the year; ‘music is mesmeric’
Even when the narrative of Tere Ishk Mein falters, A.R. Rahman’s music soars. Here's everything fans have to say about the album
Set in the spiritual vastness of Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein follows the stormy love story of Shankar and Mukti. Dhanush plays Shankar, a man who feels everything too deeply, while Kriti Sanon’s Mukti becomes the centre of a love that slowly blurs into obsession. As Aanand L. Rai’s latest romantic tragedy unravels on screen, there’s one constant holding the narrative together: the music.
And that’s where A.R. Rahman quietly takes over.
When the first single Aawaara Angaara released, it barely hinted at the scale of what Rahman had in store. But now that the film is out, the complete nine-track album reveals what the single was always leading towards: some of Rahman’s most evocative work this year.
Netizens weigh in
Listeners across social media seem unified in their praise, even those who weren’t sold on the movie itself. One X user wrote, “The best song for me from TERE ISHK MEIN is AWARA ANGARA….. The specific reason is the LYRICS that works big time and will stay with audience for a LONG period, specially ANTARA…. What a year for Faheem Abdulla, great composition by ARR…. The song reminds me of BANJAR HAI SAB BANJAR HAI from SAATHIYAA…..” Another listener shared:“I’ve been reading Murakami’s The City and Its Uncertain Walls with the Tere Ishk Mein soundtrack looping in the background. It has been unreal. The book’s melancholic plot pairs perfectly with ARR’s score. Didn’t expect them to sync this well, but they absolutely do!”
Fans have also zeroed in on the impact of the title track. As one user said,“the audio version of tere ishk mein’s title track slaps even more harder.” A recurring theme in reactions is the trio of Aanand L. Rai, Irshad Kamil and A.R. Rahman — a collaboration many listeners believe has delivered once again. “Periya Bhai - Anand L Rai and Irshad Kamil have done it again. #TereIshkMein is a banger of an album. It'll definitely get even more popular after the film's release.”
Another fan praised the emotional core of a standout piece: “tere zikhr mein, one of best piece of music to ever come out from tere ishk mein’s album.”And for some, music was the only anchor in an otherwise chaotic narrative: “Tere Ishq Mein is so messy & toxic. Rahman’s music not conflicting with the viewing experience is the only saving grace for me. His music is mesmeric, silent and audaciously grand. I’m not sure what trauma Anand Rai & Himanshu have gone thru to give us such stories #TereIshkMein.”
Whether or not the film works for you, one thing is crystal clear: Rahman’s soundtrack stands tall on its own. Tere Ishk Mein may divide audiences, but its music? That seems to be the one thing bringing everyone together.