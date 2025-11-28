Tere Ishk Mein X Reviews: Despite choppy storytelling, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush praised for powerful performances

Set against the spiritual and chaotic backdrop of Benaras, Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which released in theatres today (November 28), follows the story of Shankar and Mukti — two lovers bound by fate but torn apart by circumstance. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein Actor Dhanush plays Shankar, a man consumed by his emotions, while Kriti Sanon stars as Mukti, whose choices lead to a devastating confrontation between love and toxicity. The film’s music, composed by A.R. Rahman, amplifies the emotion. The teaser, which went viral days before the release, set the tone for the love story story. Now that it's out, is it worth your Friday evening or not? Take a look at what netizens are saying.

Netizens react to Tere Ishk Mein Fans have flooded social media with reactions, mostly loving the film’s performances and music. There is some contention regarding the storyline, and many viewers find themselves divided over the aggressive love story, but the acting has drawn unanimous praise.

Fans of the actors have posted mostly positive reviews on social media. A Reddit user wrote, “Bloody hell, as a Dhanush and Kriti fan, I really enjoyed this movie. Watching Dhanush go completely bonkers in love is a whole genre in itself and I’ll fall for it every single time. Both of them have delivered standout performances. There is an unexpected 🔥cameo in the second half.” Another viewer posted, “All these STK, Tamasha, especially the hopeless Saiyaara kids, are about to be traumatised after watching #TereIshkMein. The film has magically captured the essence of being in love & how it consumes not just the lovers but everyone bound to them.”

Many have also hailed Kriti Sanon’s performance as one of her finest yet. One fan wrote, “If you watch #TereIshkMein for one reason, let it be Kriti Sanon’s performance. She didn’t act, she lived it. She carries the entire emotional weight of the film on her shoulders. The movie has its flaws but Kriti’s acting makes it worth watching.” Others applauded Dhanush’s intensity, calling him “FIRE”. The comment read, “#TereIshkMein tries to undo #Ranjhanaa, brings female perspective into toxic romance. Predictable & tad slow 1st half & drama truly kicks in 2nd half. But the last act loses grip & logic. Few good scenes but overall lacks conviction. #Dhanush is FIRE, #KritiSanon is TERRIFIC!” One comment summed it up best: “A winner loading for Dhanush in Bollywood.”