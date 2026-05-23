‘That’s my best friend!' exclaims Eva Longoria as she reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

What further left social media excited was Aishwarya's reunion with her Cannes bestie- Hollywood actor Eva Longoria! The two, dressed their best and looking radiant, met up on the red carpet, and the meeting has left fans gushing. Check out the video:

Friday ended the wait for millions of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans. She finally walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival, keeping her annual ritual intact. The reason why it generated massive buzz this time was also because the brand she represents didn't use her poster at the Martinez hotel earlier, instead putting actor Alia Bhatt at the forefront.





Eva, excited to see Aishwarya, didn't wait before hyping her up right away. “That's my best friend! We have arrived,” she exclaimed, as Aishwarya extended her hand. Then the two went in for a hug.

Soon, the comments section was full with love for the two superstar friends. One comment read, “Eva Longoria + Aishwarya Rai friendship+ Timeless IT'S WORTH IT” Another comment was, “OMG @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb is looking Breathtaking. And here the Two Sweethearts meet again Aish and Eva”

Aishwarya first stunned at the Cannes in a blue sculptural gown, designed by Amit Aggarwal, and was styled by Mohit Rai. Her second look was a blush pink gown with a sheer cape, by Sophie Couture.

Both the looks were hailed by the fashion community.