Raghav Juyal is mighty impressed with Aryan Khan's Hindi diction: 'Bandra mein jo English...'

If there was a contemporary personification of the saying, 'never judge a book by its cover', it's probably be man of the moment, Aryan Khan. Raghav Juyal is mighty impressed with Aryan Khan's Hindi diction (Photo: X)

When news dropped of SRK junior also venturing into the show business, many rolled their eyes. Now while some of the heat from that definitely blew over when it was revealed that Aryan's field of choice was behind the camera and not in front of it, there was still a lot of hesitance when it came to giving his maiden direction venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a fair chance, given the never-ending nepo debate seeping into the foundations of the industry-audience dynamic.

But all of this only lasted till the show premiered on OTT earlier this month — because from the second it dropped, it turned into a fan favourite. Whacky, over-the-top, hilarious and a daringly shot satire on all the public (and insider) info Aryan had to his disposal, it's safe to say that the only people hating on it are those a little too entrenched in the nepo war.

While lead Lakshya's steady career seems to have found an overnight boost, his plus-one (both on and off screen), Raghav Juyal has clearly emerged as THE fan favourite character from the series. In a recent interview with Screen, the actor and dancer spilled the beans on why he thinks Ba***ds translated from Aryan's vision into reality, so effortlessly.