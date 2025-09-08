The Bengal Files X reviews: Netizens offer polarising verdicts on Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial retelling; take a look

The Bengal Files is finally out in theatres across the country, and if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed about filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, it’s his ability to spark polarising debates. From The Tashkent Files (2019) to The Kashmir Files (2022) his films have always been lightning rods for controversy, and this time, he shifts his focus to Bengal, revisiting one of the most tumultuous times in the state's history. Anupam Kher in The Bengal Files

About the movie

The story unfolds against the backdrop of Direct Action Day in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1946, told through the perspectives of Shiv Pandit (Darshan Kumaar) and Bharati Banerjee (Pallavi Joshi). Both characters are haunted by their pasts — Shiv as someone who lost everything in the riots, and Bharati, who still carries the scars of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. Their lives collide in the present day when a young girl goes missing, and suspicion falls on Bharati and MLA Sardar Husseini (Saswata Chatterjee).

The cast is a star-studded one, with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya bringing the story to life.

Here's what netizens have to say

As expected, the film has divided audiences sharply. Some viewers have not held back their criticism. One review read, “The Bengal Files Honest review: I admit I misjudged this movie. I assumed it would be bad, & most of the reviews I read were bad. But after actually watching it, my perspective completely changed. Never trust the reviews & critics. This movie isn’t just bad, it’s terrible.”

Another echoed the disappointment: “I am a big fan of Vivek and Pallavi and appreciated their deep storytelling skills shown in Kashmir Files and Taskent Files but not really impressed with ‘#BengalFiles . The film is too long, painfully dragged & overly dramatic. Fails to balance fact with fiction. History feels distorted, not depicted. More melodrama than meaningful cinema. Disappointing.”

Furthermore, one viewer wrote, “#TheBengalFiles no storyline, poor screenplay and @vivekagnihotri very weak direction. All actors good performance but poor story not too much impact. Overall the Bengal Files is a poor film that will not work at theBox office.” Another commented, “#TheBengalFiles is unnecessarily long with way too many characters & plotlines; many of which lack proper closure. Despite Mithun Chakraborty & Saswata Chatterjee's praiseworthy acting, the movie fails to create an impact due to its weak direction & storytelling. My rating: ⅖.”

The criticism went even further with one harsh verdict: “Painfully pretentious, carelessly executed, deliberately provocative, & unbearably long, #TheBengalFiles fails on nearly every count of filmmaking. A confused blend of two subplots, it stands as #VivekRanjanAgnihotri’s weakest work to date. One of 2025’s most disappointing films.”

But not all reactions have been negative. There are also those who have found the film powerful and moving. “I watched Bengal Files yesterday and I would rate it as a 4/5 star movie. @vivekagnihotri has done a remarkable job of depicting Gandhi in his true colour, the horrors of Direct Action day and the fate of Hindus after partition. Please go and watch with your friends and family,” read one review.

Another response praised its emotional impact: “Just watched The Bengal Files. A powerful, gut-wrenching film that brings forgotten history to the screen with intensity. Stellar performances, raw emotions and visuals that stay with you. Hard-hitting cinema that deserves to be seen.”

One more review summed it up by saying, “The Bengal Files hits hard—a gut-wrenching dive into Bengal’s trauma. People call it a necessary mirror, while critics point to its graphic length and propaganda tone. Powerful performances but a divisive experience.” Another noted, “Review: 3.5/5. Amazing movie - perfect immortalisation of the brutal but buried chapter of Bengal. Everything is outstanding, but just one feedback @vivekagnihotri sir. Last 5 mins & the ending seem abrupt! Everything else was SUPERB. MUST WATCH.”

Final word

From “painfully pretentious” to “a powerful, gut-wrenching film,” the reactions to The Bengal Files could not be more divided. Some see it as an important cinematic reminder of Bengal’s forgotten history, while others dismiss it as weakly executed melodrama.