The Bhootnii X Reviews: Mouni Roy floats while the script sinks; ‘I wasn’t scared just spiritually exhausted’

Bollywood’s obsession with horror-comedies continues, and The Bhootnii starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Beyounick, is the latest film to attempt the spooky-funny formula that has taken audiences by storm. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film dives into the bizarre story of a haunted college tree that awakens a ghost every Valentine’s Day. This year, she’s called Mohabbat, and she’s not just haunting the halls — she’s falling in love. The Bhootnii

Netizens react

While there was no specific direction that netizens seemed to lean towards, the internet was united in praising Mouni Roy’s performance. One fan admitted, “Honestly, didn’t expect to enjoy it this much. Mouni Roy was surprisingly good in it.” Another pointed out that she spent “45 days in a harness” for the role, calling her commitment “visible in every frame.” Someone else summed up the general online sentiment: “Still reeling from the horror-comedy rollercoaster. Mouni Roy’s Mohabbat was mesmerising — a must-watch for fans of the genre!”

Unfortunately, while the premise promises chills and laughs, most critics feel the film delivers neither. One viewer wrote that the horror “isn’t scary,” the comedy “feels like 2010 YouTube,” and that the plot “vanishes more often than the ghost.” Another joked, “#TheBhootnii is proof that even ghosts deserve better scripts👻The horror isn’t scary, the comedy feels like 2010 YouTube, and the plot vanishes more often than the ghost. By the end, I wasn’t scared just spiritually exhausted. Stree walked so this film could trip, fall, and vanish into oblivion 😂”. One more comment areas, “#TheBhootnii Faisal Khan raises few laughs. All in all, The Bhootnii is a badly made film and is avoidable. As for Sanjay Dutt, the veteran actor plays a ghostbuster who enters the chaos late in the film, armed with bizarre gadgets and mystical knowledge. While his presence adds a quirky charm, it isn’t enough to lift the film out of its narrative slump."

While The Bhootnii may not win awards, it’s certainly sparked debate. Whether it’s a supernatural success or a ghostly goof-up depends entirely on how much cringe you're willing to endure for a few laughs — and a floating Mouni Roy.