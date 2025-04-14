The Last of Us X Reviews: Season 2 Episode 1 premiere has fans divided, devastated, and deeply invested; read

For fans of Pedro Pascal who have been counting down the days with an emotional support clicker in hand, we're glad to report that the wait is officially over. The Last of Us is officially back with Season 2, and if the first episode is any indication, the plot has zero interest in letting your heart rest. Kicking off with a five-year time jump, we find Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) settled in Jackson, Wyoming, trying to live out a version of peace that feels, quite frankly, too fragile to last. The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 1

Set on New Year’s Eve 2029, the premiere leans into a soft, wintery atmosphere. Lights twinkle, people smile, and you almost forget the world outside is crumbling under the weight of a fungal apocalypse. But the writers waste no time reminding us that comfort is a fleeting illusion. As subtle cracks begin forming in this quiet town, it’s clear that something darker is bubbling beneath the surface. And while the storyline is brooding, the internet’s reaction has been anything but quiet.

Netizens react

Some fans were deeply moved by the emotional depth of the premiere. One viewer shared their raw reaction: “No spoilers but ep 1 had me like… damn. The weight of it all??? They really said: let’s open the season w feelings, and I ate it up. The cinematography was too clean, tension was on slow burn, and the acting? Yeah, they still got it. Can’t wait to emotionally suffer again next week.” If Season 2 is a test of emotional endurance, some fans are already down bad — and loving it. Others who’ve gotten early access to the full season had even more praise to offer. One fan explained, “I have seen all episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 twice. While I have some problems with small changes it makes from the game, this is a season that rips your heart out, puts it back in, and then tugs it back out again. Brilliantly executed.” That emotional yo-yo effect seems to be exactly what loyal viewers have signed up for.

There was also love for the creative direction, especially Craig Mazin’s haunting touch that echoes his work on Chernobyl (2019). As one tweet-turned-testimonial put it, “A perfect Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey bring the humanity as HBO’s haunting The Last of Us gets even more devastating with Craig Mazin’s humanistic Chernobyl sensibility intervening in the story as it sets forth for Seattle. It’s great stuff folks.”

But not everyone was feeling the infected love. Twitter, in its ever-contrarian glory, had some very different takes. One particularly scathing review declared, “The Last Of Us SEASON 2 premiered tonight — and it’s complete garbage! We give it a 1/10. It’s more Hollywood garbage pushing an agenda at the expense of story. Crappy writing and even crappier characters. Let’s see.” Ouch. That’s one way to spend a Sunday night. Another unimpressed viewer added to the backlash with, “They spent two years for this and produced this trash.” And for those who loved the video game, some felt the adaptation didn’t quite live up to its roots. One disappointed fan wrote, “The Last Of Us Part II is one of my favorite games ever, but its potent emotional beats are watered down in a rushed second season. It’s a story that needs room to breathe, but there’s no time to catch your breath with this one.”

So, if Episode 1 is anything to go by, The Last of Us Season 2 is doubling down on its most brutal elements: sorrow, suspense, and storytelling with bite. It’s not perfect, and it may not please every corner of the fandom, but it's bold and deeply felt — whether you’re cheering or cringing. So, grab a blanket, brace your feelings, and maybe keep some tissues nearby.