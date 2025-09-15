'The audacity': Fans blast Karan Johar over The Summer I Turned Pretty versus Student of the Year comparison

At this point, The Summer I Turned Pretty isn't just a show trickling down for a weekly stream — it's an infestation taking over the internet. It doesn't really matter if you've watched the show or not, there's a solid 90 percent chance that you know everything that's happening in it. And we bet our bottom dollar on the fact that you know you have to pick between team Conrad and team Jeremiah and that the former is ALWAYS the correct answer, regardless of context.

Well, as fans hope against hope for a surprise set of episodes and even a whole new season whilst trying to crack theories and Easter eggs, Karan Johar seems to have found quite the nifty (read triggering) way to make himself part of the conversation. Taking to his Instagram stories over the weekend, he posted a still of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as Rohan and Abhi from his 2012 release Student of the Year , which marked the launch pads of the actors in tow with Alia Bhatt. Credit where it's due, the film was the moment back then and cush-ily positioned the SOTY trio to pursue their film careers.

But how is all this relevant to TSITP you ask? Well, the photo was accompanied with the caption "Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah !!!! ???? It's team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu!!! #weweretherefirst #summershanayaturnedpretty".

Needless to say, fans of the series, waiting with bated breath for Wednesday, just weren't having it.

"Abey chal", "Stop trying to make fetch happen", "Pls ban him from insta", " 'summerSHANAYAturnedpretty' THE AUDACITY 😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏", "This gives me second hand embarassment", "KJO acting as if he invented love triangle lol" and "Ofc ofc, karan johar originated the idea of love triangles", perfectly capture the sentiment of the internet when it comes to Karan's comparison out of the blue.