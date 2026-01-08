The Tangled live-action movie has officially found its Rapunzel and Flynn; new casting has fans obsessed

After a worldwide search and months of swirling rumours, Walt Disney Pictures has officially announced the stars of its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated sensation, Tangled .

Taking on the iconic role of the long-locked Princess Rapunzel is Australian actor Teagan Croft. Best known for her gritty turn as Raven in the DC series Titans and her lead performance in the Netflix film True Spirit (2023), Teagan beat out several high-profile contenders to secure the crown. Joining her as the charmingly roguish Flynn Rider is Milo Manheim, a fan-favourite within the Disney fold thanks to his starring role in the Zombies franchise.

The new Rapunzel and Flynn Rider According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the chemistry between the two actors was a key factor in their casting. The duo will step into the boots originally filled by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated film, which followed the magical princess’s daring escape from her tower alongside the witty outlaw.

While fans are celebrating the news, the road to this announcement was anything but straight. Disney first announced the remake in December 2024, attaching The Greatest Showman (2017) director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to the project. However, the production hit a snag following the release of 2025’s Snow White. The disappointing box office performance of 2025’s big-budget remake of the fairy tale allegedly resulted in all pre-production plans for Tangled being halted for a while.

Stars who almost made it Despite the temporary pause, the studio reportedly resumed development in the second half of 2025. The search for the new Rapunzel was extensive, spanning both the US and the UK. By December of 2025, a select group of finalists were allegedly in London for crucial screen tests.

Several other rising stars were nearly part of the kingdom. Freya Skye (Zombies 4), Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus), and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion) were all reportedly in the running. Reportedly, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung was also a name heavily linked to the project. Another big name who allegedly auditioned for the part was Gigi Hadid.

Fans react The selection has mostly drawn praise from longtime fans. “This feels like Tangled grew up with us,” said one comment under the announcement post. One more enthusiastic fan said, “Oh my god yes I can get behind this casting.” Another wrote, “Those two actually look perfect for the roles. Let's see if Disney can do a remake - even better than the original, without taking any of the magic away.” One more comment read, “I'm gonna be seated day 1.”

About the original Tangled film The original Tangled remains a high bar for the studio. Loosely based on the Brothers Grimm folktale, the animated version was a critical and commercial powerhouse. Grossing $592.5 million worldwide, the film earned universal praise for its humour, heart, and the unforgettable villainy of Donna Murphy’s Mother Gothel.

With the leads finally in place, Disney is clearly betting that the combined star power of Teagan and Milo will bring a fresh, Gen-Z energy to this modern classic.