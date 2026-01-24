Throwback to when Ranbir Kapoor’s fat suit transformation in Animal left fans stunned: ‘Kudos to the entire team…’

The transformation was so convincing that many viewers initially believed Ranbir had actually gained weight for the role. “When I watched animal for the first time I thought he putted weight for this that much realistic work urs truly kudos to your whole team,” was one comment from fans. Another said, “What 😮😮. I thought he really put on weight for those scenes.”

A behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal has resurfaced online, revealing the effort that went into transforming the actor’s physique for the film. The viral clip shows Ranbir wearing a silicone fat suit designed to make him appear older and heavier. In the footage, the prosthetic team is also seen carefully fitting and blending the suit to achieve a natural look, ensuring the illusion held up under close camera shots and movement.

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) was a hyper-violent action drama that explored the dark, obsessive depths of a father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ranvijay ‘Vijay Singh’, a man whose childhood trauma from an emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor) manifests into a savage, animalistic"devotion. When an assassination attempt is made on his father, Vijay descends into a ruthless spree of vengeance, embodying the film's title by acting on raw instinct rather than moral thought.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

As of 2026, Ranbir Kapoor is in one of the most ambitious phases of his career, juggling blockbusters and epic dramas. He is currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a 1960s-set period film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for a June 2026 release.

Later in the year, he will headline Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One as Lord Ram, arriving around Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, fans of Animal will have to wait until 2027 for its sequel, Animal Park.