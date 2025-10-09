Timothee Chalamet debuts buzzcut for Marty Supreme — Kylie Jenner approves!

It's true! Timothee Chalamet has kissed his curly, coiffed locks goodbye.
And we have Marty Supreme to thank or curse for it, depending on how you're gauging the new vibe.
The actor, 29, took to his Instagram handle to tease his fans with a "live in 10 mins" story. During the livestream, later posted as a clip on his Instagram, a character appears wearing a Marty Supreme hoodie and has an orange bowling ball with three stars, balanced on their head. The character sits inside a square container while orange balls float around them. Music crescendos alongside a voice repeatedly declaring, "I am the commander!" as similar characters compete in several ping pong games on a field. The clip then returns to the original character as they break free from the container. After escaping, they remove their headgear, revealing Timothee, with a shaved head — and no it's not a wig.
The actor debuted his new look in public earlier this week on Tuesday, though we can't really call it a proper 'debut' given that he accessorised the look with a baseball cap. He was in attendance for the New York Film Festival screening for Marty Supreme. Now if you're divided about Timmy T's all-new look, just know that (rumoured?) girlfriend Kylie Jenner probably approves. The beauty mogul made her way down to New York, arriving on scene with the star of the hour, in a public appearance that comes weeks and weeks after their last bout of PDA-clad public appearances.
The brief was casz and Kylie for once was camera shy, hiding her face with her hands. Timothee fully swopped into boyfriend mode though, hand on her shoulder, guiding her in. This wasn't a red carpet moment per se, but in a way more intimate. Buzzcut or not, Kylie has been pretty consistent in showing up to support the rising star as he takes over Hollywood one film at a time.
Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and also starring Gwyneth Paltrow, is slated for a release later this Winter.