Timothee Chalamet debuts buzzcut for Marty Supreme — Kylie Jenner approves!

It's true! Timothee Chalamet has kissed his curly, coiffed locks goodbye. Kylie Jenner seems to approve of Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme buzzcut (Photos: X)

And we have Marty Supreme to thank or curse for it, depending on how you're gauging the new vibe.

The actor, 29, took to his Instagram handle to tease his fans with a "live in 10 mins" story. During the livestream, later posted as a clip on his Instagram, a character appears wearing a Marty Supreme hoodie and has an orange bowling ball with three stars, balanced on their head. The character sits inside a square container while orange balls float around them. Music crescendos alongside a voice repeatedly declaring, "I am the commander!" as similar characters compete in several ping pong games on a field. The clip then returns to the original character as they break free from the container. After escaping, they remove their headgear, revealing Timothee, with a shaved head — and no it's not a wig.