Tom Felton opens up about JK Rowling's political remarks, says he's not particularly ‘attuned’ to the conversation

With the magic of Harry Potter still casting spells long after the final credits rolled, few characters remain as polarising as Draco Malfoy. Now, more than a decade since the cinematic series ended, Tom Felton is ready to don the Slytherin robes once more. But as he steps into his role in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the return to Hogwarts comes with more than just stage fright — it comes with the shadow of J.K. Rowling’s ongoing political controversies. Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

At this year's Tony Awards, Felton spoke candidly with Variety's Gordon Cox, addressing the swirling conversations around Rowling’s outspoken political views, including her widely criticised statements on gender identity and trans rights. Felton's response was rather telling. Felton admitted that he was not particularly “attuned” to the conversation and when asked if the conversation around Rowling impacted his work in the franchise, Felton's opinion was that he “can’t say it does.”

It’s a statement that won’t go unnoticed. In an era when many actors, including his former castmates Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have publicly distanced themselves from Rowling’s views in support of the trans community, Felton's more neutral tone feels like a stunted choice. Of course, Felton didn’t stop there. He further emphasised what he sees as Rowling’s enduring legacy — one that goes beyond politics and social media firestorms.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world — here I am in New York — and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than ‘Potter,’” he reflected. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.” It’s a sentiment that may divide fans. On one hand, Felton is clearly trying to separate the art from the artist and on the other, in a fandom known for its progressivism, neutrality can read as complicity.

Felton’s return to The Cursed Child — where he reprises Draco Malfoy, now a father navigating parenthood and legacy — adds another layer to the discussion. The story, set 19 years after the original books, sees the next generation of Hogwarts students facing new challenges. For fans, the show offers nostalgia wrapped in fresh drama but for Felton, it’s a return to a universe now complicated by controversy.