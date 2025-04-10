Tom Hiddleston breaks silence on Loki's return in Avengers Doomsday: ‘It’s not over yet'

British actor Tom Hiddleston has spoken publicly about his return as Loki in Marvel’s upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with comicbook, while attending the Olivier Awards, the actor shared his excitement about being able to finally discuss the project. Tom Hiddleston is excited about reprising Loki in Avengers: Doomsday

Tom, who has portrayed the God of Mischief for over a decade, reflected on what it means to revisit the character. Although he didn’t reveal any specific plot details, he expressed genuine enthusiasm for what’s to come. “[I’m] very, very excited. It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet,” he said in the interview.

Since debuting as Loki in 2011’s Thor, Tom has become a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He returned for major entries like The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He was last seen in the role during a brief appearance in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Beyond the films, Loki’s character was further explored in the series Loki, which ran for two seasons between 2021 and 2023, earning praise for its storytelling and Tom’s performance.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious crossovers yet. Alongside Tom, the cast includes returning MCU stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Florence Pugh (Yelena). It also marks the official integration of the X-Men into the MCU, with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer all set to appear.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.