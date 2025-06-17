‘Tough, but not impossible’: After Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work demand, Genelia and Chitrangda share their thoughts

One of the most talked about controversies in Tinsel Town this month was Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film Spirit and the rumoured reasons behind it. Some reports suggested that Deepika walked out because she was uncomfortable doing bold scenes whereas other rumours claimed that the new mother demanded a strict 8-hour work day, 6 of them being shoot time. Almost everyone in the industry had an opinion about the work schedule debate, speaking from their personal experiences. The latest in this list are Deepika’s fellow actors Genelia Deshmukh and Chitrangda Singh. Genelia Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Chitrangda Singh

Genelia Deshmukh is currently busy gearing up for her next release Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Aamir Khan. In a recent chat with Zoom, the actor and mother of two children opened up about managing her work life, personal life and making adjustments along the way. Genelia was quoted saying, “It is tough, but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day, and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair, but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it's also an understanding and a process that needs to be done.”

Housefull 5 actor Chitrangda Singh, on the other hand, had a neutral approach on this debate. She claimed that it all depends on the personal relationship of an actor and a director and the requirements of a filmmaker. Talking to IANS, Chitrangda explained that if a filmmaker can manage the work-schedule requested by an actor, they might agree to work around it. However, sometimes this is not possible because of time and money restraints.

Talking about Deepika’s rumoured reason for exiting Spirit, Chitrangda shared, “So I feel it is everyone's own choice and I think Deepika is a very big actress and it is her right to make a choice, it's her privilege to make a choice.”

Animal star Triptii Dimri has now been roped in by Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Prabhas-starrer Spirit. Deepika, on the other hand, has announced her next film with Atlee and Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22xA6.