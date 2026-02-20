Toxic Teaser: Rocking Star Yash to be seen in a double role? Fans say ‘Dhurandhar 2 ka teaser…’

Indian audiences are currently busy gearing up for one of the biggest clashes of the year at cinema halls on March 19. We are talking about the day when Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, locks horns with Rocking Star Yash-starrer Toxic. The internet is currently divided, with some rooting for Dhurandhar 2 and others eagerly waiting for Toxic. Last month when the announcement teaser of Toxic released, fans clashed in the comment section, with some claiming that Dhurandhar 2 has nothing to worry about, and others lauding Yash. Well, today the debate got heated once again when Toxic’s new teaser dropped online. Yash in Toxic teaser

Almost two minutes long, the teaser of Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups begins with Rocking Star Yash swirling a drink in his glass. He is sporting long hair, is dressed in all black and has his back to the camera. In the background we hear a warning: “Iss baar, jung alag hai. Unki makkari bhi alag hai. Sabse takrana bhaari padega. Zidd chhod do. Give up, Raya. It's over.” Meanwhile, on the screen, we see snippets of a cigarette, a circus, sex and violence. But it’s Yash’s words which will leave you with true goosebumps: “It's over when I say it's over. Until then, have some manners. Fu**ing manners.” He looks badass with his statement beard and long hair. However, towards the end we are introduced to another character who says, “I'm home, daddy.” Netizens are now convinced that this is Yash without a beard, and the actor is playing a double role, possibly that of a father and son.

In the comment section below, a fan asked, “Ek toh mujhe yeh nahin samajh aa raha ki daddy kaun hai.... Pehle teaser mein daddy's home... Second mein I'm home daddy…,” to which, a netizen replied, “Ig the bearded yash is father and tge clean shaven one is son.” A comment read, “Looks promising and I guess he is doing a double role,” whereas another wrote, “Looks like he's playing Villian and hero both (Maybe Father & Son).” Pitting it against Dhurandhar 2, a fan stated, “Dhurandar is in danger ⚠️ 🔥,” whereas another claimed, “Advance rip to durandar revenge.”