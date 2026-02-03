Dhurandhar The Revenge Teaser: Ranveer Singh transforms from Jaskirat to Hamza, angry netizens say ‘Chuna laga gyaa’

On December 5, Aditya Dhar introduced movie buffs to a phenomenal cinematic experience with his film Dhurandhar . Starring Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before badass avatar alongside Akshaye Khanna and his magnificent aura, the spy action thriller rocked the box office like never before, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Par picture abhi baaki thi mere dost, which is why soon after watching Dhurandhar , fans began hounding makers for a sneak peek of Dhurandhar 2 ahead of the sequel’s release in March. Well, the wait is over because the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally here.

But netizens have been left extremely disappointed! This is because when makers announced the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge , the internet was yearning to witness new footage from the upcoming film featuring Ranveer Singh as the young Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with flashback scenes with Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait. However, today when the much-awaited teaser finally dropped, netizens were heartbroken to see what seems like an edited version of the end-credit scene of Dhurandhar , with no new footage.

Referring to the same, a social media user stated, “Chuna laga gyaa!!!,” whereas another echoed the opinion and wrote: “Ohh mainu chuna lag gaya..” Another comment read, “end credits release kar diye “teaser” ke naam pe. itne din se iska wait kar rahe the 😭🙏🏻,” whereas a netizen stated, “Aditya dhar didn't gave many details in the first teaser and trailer as well.. People were criticising the trailer so much back then! Of course he won't reveal things now also especially when the main back plot is the core of this movie.”

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar arrived on the digital platform last weekend. So if you haven’t watched it yet, go experience the Aditya Dhar masterpiece in order to be ready for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to take cinema halls by storm next month. Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Rocking Star Yash’s film Toxic on March 19.