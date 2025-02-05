Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift: ‘I better match that superstar energy for sure’

American football player Travis Kelce had high praise for his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift’s culinary talents. When asked about their routine, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn’t help but rave about the Anti-Hero singer’s cooking skills. "Oh, she’s quite the cook," he said during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl 2025, as reported by E! Online. Travis Kelce spoke about Taylor Swift during the press conference ahead of Super Bowl 2025

"I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade pop tarts are unbelievable," he added. It was a candid moment that offered a glimpse into the couple’s life behind closed doors, showing that their connection goes beyond the spotlight.

But Travis didn’t stop there. He also reflected on how he planned to match Taylor’s energy as they both head into their respective big moments. "I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?" he said, referencing his upcoming Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025. "She’s up there being the superstar that she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."

While their relationship continues to blossom, Travis is always quick to applaud Taylor’s achievements. Just one night before the Super Bowl, she stunned at the 2025 Grammys, with many fans speculating that her red custom Vivienne Westwood minidress was a bejeweled tribute to her boyfriend. The chain that adorned her upper thigh featured a single letter: T.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with People magazine, Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, confirmed that Taylor would indeed be attending the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend. "Yeah, I think everybody’s coming in. I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. Trav always travels like, full," Jason said. So, it’s official—Taylor will be in New Orleans to support Travis and the Chiefs as they face off against the Eagles.