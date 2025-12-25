Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X reviews: Ananya Panday shines while netizens call Kartik Aaryan ‘unbearable’
Should you believe the hype or the hate? The reception for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a total mixed bag
Whether you’re here for the vibe, the vacation aesthetics, or just to see if Kartik and Ananya still have that Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) spark, the long-awaited (and very long-titled) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has finally hit screens today. But does it actually deliver the feels, or is it just a travel vlog masked as a movie? Here's what netizens are saying.
About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this Dharma-produced rom-com tries to bridge the gap between 2025 hook-up culture and 90s-style Bollywood devotion. The story follows Ray (Kartik Aaryan), a US-based wedding planner, and Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong aspiring author from Agra. They meet-cute on a flight and end up sharing a yacht in Croatia. While the first half is basically a high-budget tourism commercial, the second half shifts gears back to India.
The conflict? Rumi doesn't want to leave her aging, ex-Army father (Jackie Shroff), while Ray’s single mom (Neena Gupta) has a “no Indian bahu” rule. It’s a tug-of-war between personal love and family duty.
What are netizens saying
For many, the film is a win because of its emotional core. One said, “You may or may not go to watch #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri with your girlfriend, but you must definitely watch it with your parents. This film is a unique romantic story that places a child’s love and responsibility towards their parents above everything else.”
Another fan of the genre was equally enthusiastic, saying, “Nobody beats #KartikAaryan in rom-coms #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is pure festive entertainer hilarious comedy superb dialogues, colourful visuals & PEAK Dharma 2nd half! Kartik-Ananya chemistry Neena Gupta + Kartik’s old song sequence=WHISTLES guaranteed #TMMTReview.”
However, not everyone is feeling the holiday spirit. The negative reviews have been particularly stinging. One said, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | MOVIE REVIEW | Why Dharma Why? | This movie is absolutely terrible. Honestly, why was it even made? People are literally running out during the interval—even after paying ₹2000 for the exit fee!” Another netizen claimed, “#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMerireview /5 A romantic drama that never takes off. Poor direction by Sameer Vidwans, routine story, awkward dialogues, and dull performances. Wasted potential, wasted talent. Complete misfire.”
The criticism didn't stop there. One more said, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri review: Felt like it was made by an Indian uncle who decides the menu for a wedding. It came across as words being thrown at a wall, waiting for something to stick to build a 'regressive but sounds progressive' kinda story.” Finally, one more observer noted, “#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a misfire, it a cheap blend of DDLJ and TJMM. #KartikAaryan is literally unbearable on screen, his acting looked too forced, he tries his best to look like Akshay and Ranbir but failed miserably. #AnanyaPanday Shines, yet after Kesari 2 giving a solid performance. Her evolution can be a case study.”
The final verdict
If you want a glossy, emotional movie to watch with your family this season, the chemistry and music might just win you over. But if you’re tired of the typical Bollywood tropes, you might find that this long title leads to an even longer two hours in the theatre.