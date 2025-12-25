Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X reviews: Ananya Panday shines while netizens call Kartik Aaryan ‘unbearable’

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this Dharma-produced rom-com tries to bridge the gap between 2025 hook-up culture and 90s-style Bollywood devotion. The story follows Ray (Kartik Aaryan), a US-based wedding planner, and Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong aspiring author from Agra. They meet-cute on a flight and end up sharing a yacht in Croatia. While the first half is basically a high-budget tourism commercial, the second half shifts gears back to India.

Whether you’re here for the vibe, the vacation aesthetics, or just to see if Kartik and Ananya still have that Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) spark, the long-awaited (and very long-titled) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has finally hit screens today. But does it actually deliver the feels, or is it just a travel vlog masked as a movie? Here's what netizens are saying.

The conflict? Rumi doesn't want to leave her aging, ex-Army father (Jackie Shroff), while Ray’s single mom (Neena Gupta) has a “no Indian bahu” rule. It’s a tug-of-war between personal love and family duty.

What are netizens saying For many, the film is a win because of its emotional core. One said, “You may or may not go to watch #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri with your girlfriend, but you must definitely watch it with your parents. This film is a unique romantic story that places a child’s love and responsibility towards their parents above everything else.”

Another fan of the genre was equally enthusiastic, saying, “Nobody beats #KartikAaryan in rom-coms #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is pure festive entertainer hilarious comedy superb dialogues, colourful visuals & PEAK Dharma 2nd half! Kartik-Ananya chemistry Neena Gupta + Kartik’s old song sequence=WHISTLES guaranteed #TMMTReview.”