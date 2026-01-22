Tu Yaa Main Trailer: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav leave netizens in awe; ‘looks more exciting than O Romeo’

When the announcement and first look of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s film Tu Yaa Main was shared last year, the internet was left mighty impressed. The recently released teaser further raised expectations. So much so that even netizens who initially trolled Shanaya for being a star kid admitted that she had potential. Adarsh was versatile as always and their onscreen chemistry seemed promising. Well, ahead of the film’s clash with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo , makers dropped the trailer of Tu Yaa Main online today. A majority of movie-lovers are now claiming that Shanaya and Adarsh’s survival thriller looks more interesting than Shahid and Triptii-starrer.

The trailer of Tu Yaa Main begins with someone popping in a DVD of Rekha’s 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang . But it is interrupted by Shanaya Kapoor aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh Gourav aka Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara introducing them. The two are social media influencers from very different backgrounds, who fall in love leading to a romantic collaboration. But what happens when they get stuck in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile and no way out? The trailer is intense, gritty and leaves you on the edge of your seat. The VFX is sadly not great. But moments like Adarsh calling the croc ‘gutter ka Godzilla’ manage to tickle your funny bone.

Well, the internet is officially impressed. Under the trailer, one such netizen claimed, “Never thought I'd be choosing a Shanaya movie over Shahid's. But so done with the Animal toxic culture,” whereas another wrote, “Looks exciting than O Romeo.” A social media user agreed and shared, “Can't believe I'm saying this, but #TuYaaMain looks like a way more interesting and fun time at the movies than #ORomeo. Always nice to see smtg different in Bollywood,” whereas another comment read, “This might get my ass in theaters. Looke better than ORomeo. Great job by the editor.” A movie-buff even stated, “I’ve watched it three times. After Dhurandhar, I haven’t watched any trailer more than once.”

After watching the trailer of Tu Yaa Main and O’Romeo, which was launched yesterday, which film are you planning to catch in theatres on February 13?