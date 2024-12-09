Tusshar Kapoor talks about Welcome to the Jungle, making an impact in ensemble films

Tusshar Kapoor is not apprehensive of being overshadowed by other actors while working in multi-starrer films, the actor tells us in a recent interview. File photo of actor Tusshar Kapoor

The 48-year-old who is working on yet another multi-starrer titled Welcome to the Jungle, scheduled for release in 2025, says, “I just work hard and focus on my character. I have been blessed that whether in the Golmaal franchise or the Kya Kool Hai Hum series or the Shootout series (Shootout at Lokhandawala (2007) and Shootout at Wadala (2013), my character has had an impact.”

Star of the multi-starrer

“It’s not just about being part of a big ensemble, but [about] having a character people will notice. If you work hard, you will be noticed. The idea is to believe in the project. That’s the only formula I have,” Tusshar says.

He does, however, admit that being overshadowed in multi-starrer films is a “concern”. “But I think that fear gives you a good kind of nervous energy. Even if I have only a few scenes, I want to give it my best. I want people to say, ‘He was there, and he did a good job.’ That’s always the goal. If that happens, it will be great,” the actor adds.

Would he want to keep working in multi-starrer films? “Yes, of course,” he says, adding, “As long as the role is good and as long as the atmosphere on set is comfortable. I’m happy to continue working in such films. It’s important to be comfortable with the people you are working with.”

A good year

While Tusshar’s latest theatrical project is still in the works, the actor says, “The year has been a good phase. I hope it continues.” Asked about the experience of working on Welcome to the Jungle, which boasts an ensemble cast including actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, and is the third film of the Welcome series that follows Welcome Back, Tusshar says, “It was great.”

“I mostly hung out with [actors] Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon. These are the people I know and work with. There wasn’t really ‘one gang’, but everyone found their comfort zones. We were all together. Sometimes the whole group was together in the green room, playing board games or doing other things,” he says.

OTT vs theatres

Tusshar comes from a legacy cinema family. His father Jeetendra was a Bollywood star in the 1980s. His sister Ektaa Kapoor, aside from producing a number of cult films, was also the force behind the rise of the daily soaps phenomenon in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Asked what his perspective is on the changing landscape of Bollywood, especially with the rise of OTT platforms, Tusshar says, “The focus on storytelling has become more pronounced. People have more options now and don’t need to leave the house to watch good content. Everyone has access to films online, so the audience base has expanded.”

“It’s not about going to the cinema anymore. I think this has made filmmakers focus more on storytelling, which is great. We have gone back to the basics of good content, and that’s what matters the most,” he says.

However, he does not think OTT will ever replace the experience of going to the theatre to watch films. “Movies can never lose their mojo,” he says, adding, “Films are always going to be part of our culture. Watching a movie at the theatre is ingrained in our culture, no matter what is happening.”

“In the 2000s, maybe the focus shifted a bit from storytelling to packaging and catering to niche audiences. But now, I think we’re getting back to focusing on storytelling. We’ve regained that aspect in the past decade. That’s where the industry is heading now. There’s renewed energy and we’re even more motivated to make great films that break boundaries, both creatively and commercially,” he wraps up.