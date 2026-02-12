Udit Narayan faces new allegations in year-old case, first wife claims he got her uterus removed without consent; read

According to her complaint, Ranjana said she and Udit Narayan were married on December 7, 1984, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Udit later moved to Mumbai in 1985 to pursue his music career. She claimed she learned through the media that he had married another woman, Deepa Narayan, but said Udit continued to mislead her whenever she confronted him.

The complaint was filed on February 10 at the Women’s Police Station in Bihar’s Supaul district. According to reports, Ranjana claimed she only discovered the surgery years later during a medical check-up.

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the centre of another controversy after his first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, levelled serious allegations against him. Ranjana has accused the singer, his two brothers, and his second wife, Deepa Narayan, of being involved in a criminal conspiracy that allegedly led to her uterus being removed without her consent.

The most shocking claim in the complaint concerns a 1996 incident, when Ranjana alleged she was taken to a hospital in Delhi under the pretext of medical treatment. There, she says, her uterus was removed without her knowledge or consent. She alleged that Udit, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, and his second wife Deepa, were all present during the incident.

‘I deserve justice,’ says Ranjana Speaking to the media, Ranjana said she was compelled to file a new complaint after years of being ignored. “You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women’s Police Station. I deserve justice,” she said.

She further added, “Nowadays, I am constantly unwell and need his support. But Udit Narayan is neither saying anything nor doing anything. He came to the village recently and left after making promises once again.”

Ranjana also claimed that when she visited Mumbai in 2006, she was allegedly abused and denied entry to the singer’s home by Udit and Deepa. Later, when she went to her in-laws’ house in Nepal, she was “insulted and shooed away.”

Other accusations made by Ranjana Ranjana had previously filed a maintenance case against the singer. The veteran singer had appeared before the Supaul Family Court in Bihar on February 21, 2025, but refused to settle the matter, choosing instead to contest the case. He was initially supposed to appear on January 28, 2025 and was fined ₹10 for missing the original date.

Ranjana has accused Udit of abandoning her and keeping ₹18 lakh from the sale of a property in Nepal. She further alleged that whenever she travels to Mumbai to meet him, she is followed by people hired to intimidate her. Ranjana said she is fighting only for her rightful status and dignity, claiming she was never recognised as a wife despite being married to him since 1984.

Her lawyer, Ajay Kumar, told reporters that Ranjana wishes to live with Udit due to her poor health and old age. The court reportedly tried to mediate between the two, but Udit declined reconciliation, stating clearly that he would not take her back.

The case has also drawn attention from human rights groups. Advocate S.K. Jha has filed petitions with both the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC), arguing that Udit’s second marriage to Deepa Narayan is illegal under the Hindu Marriage Act since he never divorced his first wife.

The singer, however, has dismissed Ranjana’s allegations, claiming that the case is an attempt to extract money from him and that she has misrepresented facts in court.

Case under investigation Women’s Police Station in-charge Anju Tiwari confirmed the complaint to NDTV, stating that the allegations date back almost three decades. The matter is under investigation, and an FIR will be registered based on the facts that emerge.

Udit Narayan has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations.