Valentine's Day 2025 | Sunny Leone reveals the most romantic gesture from Daniel Weber

After 16 years together and 13 years of being married, actor Sunny Leone and producer Daniel Weber are still very much in love. However, speaking to us as part of our Valentine’s Day series, they admit that they remember their first meeting very differently. A file photo of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

“He says it was love at first sight, [but] all we did was make small talk,” shares Sunny. But, Daniel tells us, “I was instantly like, ‘Oh my God, wow.’ I was head over heels for her,” adding that they met in Las Vegas in 2009, outside a nightclub and were introduced by a mutual friend.

Ask Daniel to take us back to their first date, he, without revealing details, tells us, "We spoke for hours. What surprised me, was how close she was with her family, how important family was for her. Also, for me, to realise how great of a person she was to have a conversation with and learn so much about her was special."

Their connection quickly blossomed into something profound. After years of dating, Daniel finally proposed and the two tied the knot in both Sikh as well as Jewish ceremonies in 2011.

Ahead of V-Day, we asked Sunny, what’s the most romantic thing Daniel has done for her? “We remarried in 2024,” the 43-year-old answers, adding, “It was something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time; it was very emotional and fun.”

After being together for over a decade, how do they continue to celebrate Valentine's Day? Daniel shares, “Every year it's different. Sometimes we're working, sometimes we're not. Most of the time, it's just a nice, quiet dinner, just the two of us; a date somewhere. But whether or not we go big on the celebration, the day represents love and affection. Every day should be Valentine's Day."

On the small but meaningful gestures that keep their love alive, Sunny adds, “Daniel still buys me flowers. It's very sweet, and I love that he does that for me.” Daniel, in turn, shares, “I just do a million small amazing things. I just do so much. (laughs)," adding, "I make sure I get something she likes, or bringing home flowers randomly. I make sure that I’m saying positive things, and compliment and love her."

But like any couple, they face their share of disagreements. So, how do they deal with it? Sunny says, “We agree to disagree. But i's something that's not fun when you're not agreeing. We try to find middle ground,” adding, "But Daniel and I really do work well together, especially under crisis. We're just there for each other, and instead of getting frustrated or upset, we support each other, and try to figure out a solution. We love each other so much that the respect shines through."

Daniel agrees, noting, “Supporting each other is the most important thing. We go through a million challenges, her and I — tons of ups and downs with business and with work, and of course, we have three young children (Nisha, Asher and Noah), and there's just so much going on. We rarely fight, especially at this stage of our life, so we see eye to eye on most things, so the challenges are really outside challenges. The best thing for us is to talk everything out and figure out what is best. We find what's the best path forward for our family and we support each other.”

Given their busy schedules, the couple reveals that they take time out to celebrate. As Daniel puts it: “Balance is very important. We try our best to get some alone time and go on dates. and are consumed with work and travel.”

Reflecting on nearly two decades together, Daniel finds that their love has “matured and deepened” over the years. As for Sunny, she describes their relationship as “unwavering.” “It has a lot of respect, love, care, and a lot of selflessness,” she signs off.