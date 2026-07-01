You started working out and now you have cavities? Dentist explains how mouth breathing at gym harms your oral health
Mouth breathing while exercising can compromise oral health, according to dentist Dr Burhenne. He explains how it increases cavity risk.
Did you know that once you start working out, your oral hygiene could take a hit? On June 30, Dr Mark Burhenne, a dentist with over 40 years of experience, highlighted how our oral health can be compromised when we start going to the gym, due to a common mistake: breathing through our mouths.
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According to Dr Burhenne, the moment you start breathing through your mouth while working out at the gym, your mouth's pH can drop drastically. He explained why this happens and what athletes or gym goers can do to avoid this scenario.
Is your gym activity compromising your oral health?
Dr Burhenne shared the post with the caption, “POV: you started working out, and now you can't figure out why you keep getting cavities.” He added, “The moment you start breathing through your mouth, whether on a run, on the bike, or hitting the StairMaster at your gym, your mouth pH can drop.”
Here's why this happens: according to the dentist, a happy tooth is a tooth bathed in saliva, which is why runners, hikers, and any athlete who breathes through their mouth from time to time are more prone to cavities than those who are strictly nasal breathers. Unfair, isn’t it? Nobody warns that a new gym habit can lead to dental work.
How to avoid cavities?
According to the dentist, whether you’re training for Ironman or just casually hitting the treadmill in your garage, there are some must-haves he recommends every athlete. They are:
- Electrolytes to help fight cavities
- Nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste
- Xylitol gum or mints
- Mouth tape
What does research say? According to a September 2022 study by Front Public Health, mouth breathing is one of the most common deleterious oral habits, often resulting from upper airway obstruction and leading to air entering the oral cavity either completely or partially. Moreover, it can lead to abnormal dental and maxillofacial development. Furthermore, breathing through the mouth can negatively affect oral health, increasing the risk of caries and periodontal disease.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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