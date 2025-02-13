Valentine's Day Special | Arjun Bijlani on how Neha Swami captured his heart: When I met her…

Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami will celebrate 21 years of love this March, and their journey together has been nothing short of beautiful. Their love story began when Neha visited her maternal aunt’s (Deepti Bhatnagar) house in Mumbai, where fate brought them together as they crossed paths at a soirée. Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami

"This year, on March 18, it will be 21 years since he proposed, and our love has only grown with time," shares Neha, who began her career as a model and is now a homemaker and content creator.

For Arjun (42), it didn’t take long to fall head-over-heels in love with his wife. "When I met Neha, besides the fact that she had a really strong personality, I also liked how determined and focused she was. It didn't take me long to realise that she is the one for me! As time has passed, my love for her has only deepened," says Arjun adding that for the Valentine's weekend they are planning a trip to Alibag, followed by a getaway to Dubai.

During Neha's two-month stay in Mumbai, she began to explore modelling and was soon offered auditions for advertisements. This was also when she crossed paths with Arjun, who was then an up-and-coming actor.

Neha recalls, "Later, I moved to Mumbai properly and started my modeling career. My Maasi was quite strict and never let me go out much, but then she suggested I try modelling or do some ad films. I sent my photos to 2-3 of her friends, and within a week, I landed ads."

She adds, "We have given many auditions together. Sometimes, I would get selected while he didn’t, but he always supported me. Since I was new to the industry, he would help me rehearse. He has always been like a guru to me. Arjun used to come and pick me up after my shoots." Teasing Arjun, she says, "He would wait in the car for hours for me to finish. But now, I’m the one who has to wait!" To which Arjun quickly responds in jest, "I still wait for you sometimes!"

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and are proud parents to their 10-year-old son, Ayaan.

On their journey, they express how they’ve shared and enjoyed every moment together. "Once both of us knew that we loved each other, it was only a matter of time that we decided to spend our life together, and as she says, it's going to be 21 years to our journey, and I couldn't have asked for a more perfect life partner!" says Arjun.

With Arjun's popular shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Left Right Left gaining him a massive female following, was there ever any discomfort for Neha?

"For me, love is all about respect and understanding. Love will always be there, but respecting and supporting each other is what truly matters. When Arjun used to go for work, I never questioned him. I share a great bond with most of his co-stars, and they are all very friendly with me. We don’t question each other because we understand that work is work," Neha signs off.