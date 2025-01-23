Arjun Bijlani’s mother returns from hospital on grandson’s birthday: Feel a great sense of relief

Actor Arjun Bijlani’s mother, Shakti Bijlani, received a warm and emotional welcome upon returning home after a 15-day hospital stay in the intensive care unit. She was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to Influenza B. Arjun Bijlani with his his mother.

Shakti was discharged on Tuesday and made her way home, still requiring oxygen support but in much better health.

Expressing relief, Arjun tells us, “I feel a great sense of relief and gratitude now that my mother is home and doing much better. Her health has always been my top priority, and seeing her recover and smile again brings immense peace to my heart.”

The past few weeks were especially challenging for Arjun. In addition to his mother’s health crisis, his wife, Neha Swamy, and son, Ayaan (10), also fell ill around the same time. While his wife and son recovered, his mother’s condition worsened.

Reflecting on the stress of that period, the 42-year-old shares, “With everyone in your family falling sick one after another, except you, does add to the stress,” adding that everything was well now and that he’s happy his mother was discharged on Ayaan’s birthday, making the day a little brighter for the family despite the earlier challenges.

Arjun also highlighted the importance of taking quick and informed action when it comes to health, especially in cases like his mother’s. “Sometimes people think viral hai, theek ho jayega but to be vigilant and have presence of mind is very important. Also, because my mother is diabetic, so keeping everything in mind I decided it’s best that we get her admitted,” he says.

When asked about how he managed to cope with his mother’s health struggles, Arjun stressed on the importance of staying calm in difficult situations. “I have just learnt to be calm in these situations. Of course, emotionally I would want everyone to be fine but there is no panicking because things go wrong when you panic. If someone would call me I would say that she is unwell but she will be fine. So that was my approach,” he shares.

Arjun refrained from sharing many details on social media, but his silent Instagram story about his mother conveyed his need for support and prayers. Ask him why at a time when most celebs give health updates about themselves and their family members on social media, he refrained, Arjun replies, “People should like you and love you for who you are and not what your PR does for you every time. Now people are smart and see through PR and get more irritated if you try to fake it. If I am partying they see that, if I work they see that, if I am emotional, they see that. This is how a normal human being is,” he ends