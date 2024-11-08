Arjun Bijlani on completing two decades in showbiz: Staying relevant is a challenge

Actor Arjun Bijlani completes two decades in showbiz this year. Known for his roles in TV shows such as Left Right Left and Mile Jab Hum Tum, Bijlani reflects on his career and the challenges that come with staying relevant in an ever-evolving industry. “Staying relevant is always a challenge, especially in an industry which is as dynamic as ours. But the key is to keep evolving and embracing new opportunities," says the actor who started his acting career in 2004 with the show Kartika. Arjun Bijlani made his acting debut with 2004 show Kartika.

Over the years, he has taken on a wide array of roles, from action-packed drama to romantic comedy, and even ventured into reality television. Bijlani's recent appearance on a cooking reality show is just one example of how he continues to embrace new opportunities. “Whether it’s fiction, reality TV or OTT platforms, I’m always open to exploring new projects."

He further notes that while the competition is fierce, he continues to focus on diversifying his portfolio, staying open to varied formats and new genres. The key to longevity, he believes, lies in constant reinvention. "It’s not just about staying in the limelight but also about offering something new to the audience. The TV industry has evolved and it is not easy to sustain. Competition as increased content has changed. There is no fixed formula that the audience is going to like certain specific shows,” the 42-year-old says.

With 20 years of experience under his belt, it would be easy to assume that he is now comfortably settled in his career. However, Arjun Bijlani admits that the entertainment industry never allows one to relax fully. Instead, he describes his approach as one of continuous growth and learning. “I wouldn’t say I’m relaxed, but I’m definitely more confident. I’ve worked hard to build my career, and I believe that all these years of effort have given me a certain credibility. But this industry never allows you to sit back—there’s always more to learn, more to explore. I’m grateful for where I am, but I’m always looking forward to new challenges and roles,” he shares.

As television content faces increasing competition from OTT platforms, many actors worry about the impact of digital media on traditional TV viewership. However, Bijlani is unfazed by this shift and instead views the advent of OTT as a positive development for the industry. He says, “I don’t see OTT as a threat but rather as an opportunity. The content landscape is expanding, and there’s space for everyone. TV has a loyal audience, and OTT brings in variety, giving people more choices, which is what the audience wants."

For Bijlani, the growth of both television and digital media provides actors with a broader spectrum of roles and formats to explore. "As actors, it’s a great time because we get to explore different formats and reach wider audiences," he adds.

He also draws an interesting parallel between the comfort and familiarity of daily soaps and the appeal of digital content. “TV is like dal chawal and daily soaps will always have an audience because they connect with the characters of the shows and love to watch them daily. Most of the daily soaps are now running seven days a week, that says it all,” Bijlani concludes.